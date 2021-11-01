Martinsburg may be residential retreat for DC commuters, Mayor Knowles says

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The announcement last week that the abandoned Interwoven Mills site in Martinsburg will be converted to residential and commercial use will be a huge drawing card for more residents to the Berkeley County seat.

The now-vacant textile factory is a perfect location for professionals in the metropolitan area who want affordable housing with none of the big city hassles. Commutes can be made easy on the MARC rail service which connects Martinsburg to Union Station on Capitol Hill.

Mayor Kevin Knowles says the remodeled Shenandoah Hotel in the heart of downtown Martinsburg has already sold out with young professionals who like the short walk to the rail station just blocks away.

“We’re starting to see higher-end apartments being built and already open that are attracting not only Airbnb individuals, but professionals that are coming to live in our downtown area,” Knowles said.

Investors are making an $80 million-dollar commitment to remodeling the 12-acre former textile mill in Martinsburg.