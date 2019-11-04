Martinsburg man wanted after escaping supervision

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Martinsburg man who was placed on bond for drug and weapon charges.

Corey Nipper, 31, was initially charged with possession with the intent of selling methamphetamine and cocaine as well as the illegal possession of a firearm.

Nipper escaped from pre-trial supervision in June, and the Berkeley County Court issued a warrant for his arrest. Marshals believe Nipper may be in the Martinsburg area or in his home state of Georgia.