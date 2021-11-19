Martinsburg man sentenced to life in prison following May 2020 murder

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Donnyel Nathaniel Simmons, a 42-year-old man from Martinsburg, was found guilty of several charges and sentenced to life in prison following the May 24, 2020 shooting death of Ryan Lynch.

Officials said that the trial was held over four days. The jury returned a verdict of guilty of first-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony possession of a firearm.

Simmons was first arrested in May 2020 for the murder. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department led the investigation.