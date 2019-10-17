Martinsburg man found guilty for robbery, assault

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly connected the guilty charges with a separate incident involving Alvin Gilbert. The trial for the fatal home invasion incident will happen in a few months, according to Chad Shifflett, of Berkeley County Council.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Martinsburg man was found guilty by a Berkely County jury Thursday of charges related to an armed robbery.

Alvin D. Gilbert, 27, was found guilty of one count of first-degree robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, one count of assault during the commission of a felony, and one count of use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Berkeley County Prosecuting Attorney Catie Wilkes Delligatti.

Gilbert’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 6, 2020 in which he can face the possible penalties, the Berkely County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney said:

At least ten years in the penitentiary for first-degree robbery

One to five years in the penitentiary for conspiracy to commit robbery

A minimum of two years and maximum of ten years in the penitentiary for assault during the commission of a felony

A determinate sentence of not more than ten years in the penitentiary for use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Gilbert was indicted in May on charges related to a separate, unrelated fatal home invasion which happened in February. This is a separate incident that he will be on trial for in a few months, according to the Berkeley County Council.