Martinsburg man found guilty for robbery, assault in fatal home invasion

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Martinsburg man was found guilty by a Berkely County jury Thursday on charges related to a fatal home invasion incident from February this year.

Alvin D. Gilbert, 27, was found guilty of one count of first-degree robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, one count of assault during the commission of a felony, and one count of use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Berkeley County Prosecuting Attorney Catie Wilkes Delligatti.

In February officers with the Martinsburg Police Department found the victim Corey Barkhamer, 26, suffering from two gunshot wounds at his home on the 400 block of South Raleigh Street. He later died at the hospital, authorities said. A Berkeley County grand jury indicted Gilbert in connection to the incident on several charges in May.

Gilbert’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 6, 2020 in which he can face the possible penalties, the Berkely County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney said: At least ten years in the penitentiary for first-degree robbery, one to five years in the penitentiary for conspiracy to commit robbery, a minimum of two years and maximum of ten years in the penitentiary for assault during the commission of a felony, and a determinate sentence of not more than ten years in the penitentiary for use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.