Martinsburg man expected to appear in court for fatal shooting

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Martinsburg man has been arraigned and set a preliminary hearing following a fatal shooting.

Richard Austin, 33, is expected to appear in Berkeley County Magistrate Court next Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. Austin is accused of fatally shooting John Henderson, 52, on June 28. Austin is currently being held without bond at the Eastern Regional Jail in West Virginia, according to police.

The Martinsburg Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired around 11:20 on June 28. According to a press release from the Martinsburg Police Department, the investigation revealed that Dawn Austin was home with her son and husband when her son allegedly shot a pistol at her during an argument.

Dawn Austin was able to escape the home and seek help from a neighbor, who called 911.

Police reported her husband, John Henderson was found dead on the scene inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

The son, Richard Austin allegedly fled the scene in a stolen vehicle but was taken into custody after a traffic stop and is facing charges of first degree murder.

Those who live on Rosewood Drive were shocked to see and hear about this happening in their neighborhood.

“Just very tragic. I am heartbroken that the family is displaced like this and that something like this happened in our neighborhood and to a family,” said a neighbor, Nancy Emmert.