Martinsburg man charged with 6 counts of sexual abuse

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg Police Department arrested a man accused of sexual abuse that occurred over the past two years in Martinsburg as well as other areas in Berkeley County.

Roy Perrell, 61, has been charged with six counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child, according to police. Perrell was arrested at his home in Bunker Hill.

He was transported to the Eastern Regional Jail is being held on a $300,000 bond.

A mug-shot of Perrell was not available.