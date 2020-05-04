Martinsburg man charged in Old Leetown Pike crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM)–A Martinsburg man has been charged in connection to a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened in Jefferson County back in August of 2019.
Dante McCarroll was charged with negligent homicide, reckless driving after appearing before a Jefferson County Magistrate. He is currently awaiting trial. The crash occurred along Old Leetown Pike and caused two deaths, that of Tiffany Colangelo and David Weister.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App