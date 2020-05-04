Martinsburg man charged in Old Leetown Pike crash

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM)–A Martinsburg man has been charged in connection to a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened in Jefferson County back in August of 2019.

Dante McCarroll was charged with negligent homicide, reckless driving after appearing before a Jefferson County Magistrate. He is currently awaiting trial. The crash occurred along Old Leetown Pike and caused two deaths, that of Tiffany Colangelo and David Weister.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories