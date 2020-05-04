Martinsburg man charged in Old Leetown Pike crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM)–A Martinsburg man has been charged in connection to a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened in Jefferson County back in August of 2019.

Dante McCarroll was charged with negligent homicide, reckless driving after appearing before a Jefferson County Magistrate. He is currently awaiting trial. The crash occurred along Old Leetown Pike and caused two deaths, that of Tiffany Colangelo and David Weister.