Martinsburg man charged for string of business break-ins

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Martinsburg man is charged in a string of business break-ins.

Joseph Long, 18, of Hargrove Circle was charged with a felony count of breaking and entering, stemming from a July break-in at the Petrucci Ice Cream Shop.

According to police, a suspect had thrown a rock through the front glass window of the store and entered the structure through the broken window.

Once inside, the suspect rummaged through the cabinets and drawers and removed the cash register from the store. Long admitted to the incident, according to court records.

Long’s arrest follows four others in which police accuse him of breaking into Peking Restaurant on South Queen St., San Miguel Barber Shop on Burke St., and Habanero Restaurant on North Queen St.

He’s currently being held at Eastern Regional Jail.