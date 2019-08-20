Breaking News
Inmate charged for death of fellow inmate at Maryland Correctional Training Center

Martinsburg man charged for string of business break-ins

West Virginia

Joseph Long, 18, is currently being held at Eastern Regional Jail.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Martinsburg man is charged in a string of business break-ins.

Joseph Long, 18, of Hargrove Circle was charged with a felony count of breaking and entering, stemming from a July break-in at the Petrucci Ice Cream Shop.

According to police, a suspect had thrown a rock through the front glass window of the store and entered the structure through the broken window.

Once inside, the suspect rummaged through the cabinets and drawers and removed the cash register from the store. Long admitted to the incident, according to court records.

Long’s arrest follows four others in which police accuse him of breaking into Peking Restaurant on South Queen St., San Miguel Barber Shop on Burke St., and Habanero Restaurant on North Queen St.

He’s currently being held at Eastern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories