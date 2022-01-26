Martinsburg man arrested for sexual abuse and indecent exposure

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — John Britt, age 60, of Martinsburg was arrested after multiple reports of him being naked in public, trying to enter homes and assaulting women.

On Tuesday at around 5:38 p.m., police got a call about a man exposing himself to a female resident in Huntfield. At around 6:12 p.m. police said they received another call from a home in Norbone Glebe about a woman being assaulted while sitting in her car by an unknown man who was “nude from the waist down.”

A few minutes later, at around 6:20 p.m., police said they responded to a home in Crosswinds for a report from another person claiming there was a male on the porch of a home, ringing the doorbell and trying to enter the house while also being naked from the waist down.

After these first few incidents, police responded to another report around 6:24 p.m. at a second home in Crosswinds for another report from a female that a man — also described as naked from the waist down — assaulted her while she was getting out of her car.

Police located Britt on Crosswinds Drive near the Charles Town Road intersection, where they started a traffic stop. After looking further into the situation, police said they arrested Britt on “charges of DUI, obstructing an officer, and fingerprint refusal.”

Police said on Wednesday they served Britt an arrest warrant “for indecent exposure and two counts of sexual abuse 1st degree” while he is still at the Eastern Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.