Martinsburg man arrested after State Police find 300+ grams of marijuana in home

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — A Martinsburg man has been arrested after West Virginia State Troopers found over 300 grams of marijuana in his home.

43-year-old Devon Stanton is facing charges of cultivation of marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute as well as a fugitive from justice across multiple states. WVSP found 314 grams of marijuana, one marijuana plant, and two scales in his Martinsburg home.

State troopers originally responded to the 1800 block of Paynes Ford Rd. in Martinsburg for a domestic disturbance but after they found that the home was left unlocked, they did a protective sweep of the area.

Troopers then saw a marijuana plant growing through the window and secured a search warrant.

Stanton was later arrested in Frederick County, Virginia for driving under the influence and will be extradited back to West Virginia.