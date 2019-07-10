Martinsburg man admits to cocaine and heroin distribution

He can be fined up to $1 million, and be incarcerated for up to 20 years

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) – A Martinsburg man is facing up to 20 years incarceration and up to a $1 million fine for distributing cocaine and heroin in Berkeley County.

Levar Glenwood Crawford, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of “conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base” from October to November 2018, according to United States Attorney Bill Powell. His actual sentence has not yet been determined.

This case was investigated by the Eastern Panhandle Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force.