Martinsburg Main Street car show celebrates father’s day

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — Seeing North Queen Street in Martinsburg full of cars is not an unusual sight, but on Sunday, the streets were lined with cars for a different, special reason.

Over 130 vehicles lined nearly three blocks of North Queen Street for the Father’s Day Cruise-In, a car show put on by the Main Street Martinsburg Association. The Main Street Martinsburg Association opened their Father’s Day Cruise-In to all makes and models of cars and trucks, from classic, vintage cars to newer sports cars.

Randy Lewis, Executive Director of the Main Street Martinsburg Association, explained the association stopped holding annual car shows after an abundance of shows started to pop up in the area. The association restarted its cruise-in back in 2019 which was well received by community members and car enthusiasts. Lewis, who is also a father of four now-grown children, was overjoyed not only with the turnout of drivers and car owners but also with the families and community members enjoying the Sunday stroll down North Queen Street.

“It’s a great day, it’s June 20th, that’s West Virginia day, as well as Father’s Day,” Lewis said. “We want to do a car show for fathers to come down and people love walking in the middle of streets and just looking at all the classic trucks and cars. It’s a great way to spend Father’s Day with your father.”

Like many other events, the cruise-in was canceled last year due to the pandemic and many were glad to enjoy the day as Governor Justice lifted the statewide mask mandate.

Shawn Quinn not only entered his car into the show but made the event a family affair bringing his two young daughters, Avery and Harley, as well as his partner, to admire all of the cars on display. While the girls had an array of over 130 cars to choose from, they both still loved their father’s car the most.

“It means a lot to me, I mean the girls, absolutely love the cars,” Quinn said. “They go to every car show. I think they’re more excited about going than I am most of the time.”

Marlon Vaughn and his son, Marlon Vaughn II, have always shared a love for cars. Vaughn II explained it’s his dream to find a 1962 Pontiac Catalina, the car his father owned when he was a baby. The father and son both agreed that family is important and are grateful to share a bond over classic cars.

“We don’t miss Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, but there’s just so happened there was a car show today and it was the perfect scenario for me and him to get away from the rest of the family for a minute and then we’ll go barbecue,” Marlon Vaughn II said.

Vaughn echoed his son’s sentiments saying, “I think, quite honestly, family is everything and if you have something in common, even makes it even better.”

While many stayed in for Father’s Day last year, West Virginians, especially in Martinsburg, were excited to get out and celebrate not only Father’s Day but the state’s 158th birthday.