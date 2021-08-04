Martinsburg hosts its fifth annual “Night Out Against Crime”

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — As the summer slowly winds down, the city of Martinsburg held its fifth annual “Night Out Against Crime”, a community event hosted by the city’s police department.

“We are so blessed to be out here, it’s such a great night,” said Martinsburg Police Chief George B. Swartwood as he greeted the crowd.

The “Night Out Against Crime”, held in War Memorial Park, was an opportunity for the police department to connect with the people of Martinsburg in a fun and positive way.

“This is a way for our community, our town, to come together as one and for everyone to see my police department and the great men and women I’ve got working for me,” said Swartwood. “This is the greatest town I’ve ever been to, this is home.”

Vendors were also able to set up small booths to educate residents on a variety of topics. One booth featured a “hidden in plain sight” exhibit, where parents could learn to spot signs of drug use by their children.

Free food and lots of free activities — from mini golf to swimming, to face painting — were all prominent fixtures of the event.

“You all having fun?” Swartwood asked a group of kids. The police chief was met with a high-pitched “Yeah!” from everyone.

But for one little guy, all of the activities were upstaged by one thing…

“The bouncy house,” said Henry, a young resident of Martinsburg with a pirate hat and goatee painted on his face. “Because it’s so bouncy and it’s a bouncy house.”

Hosts of the event also paid their respects to the late Mayor Harriet Johnson, who passed away a few weeks before the event.