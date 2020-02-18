Martinsburg hardware store suffers from building fire

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A building fire has destroyed a hardware and garden store in Martinsburg on Monday night.

According to dispatch, the Martinsburg Fire Department and Baker Heights Fire and Rescue responded to the Boltz Hardware Store at the intersection of Winchester Avenue and W. South Street around 7:20 p.m.

No injuries have been reported; however, the second floor and attic of the building have been destroyed. The first floor received extensive water damage.

“This fire took approximately 35 to 40 minutes to get out,” said Captain David Weller of the Martinsburg Fire Department. “Upon arrival, we had fire showing from the second-floor windows.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation