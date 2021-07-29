Martinsburg Farmers Market helps keep Berkeley County Meals on Wheels delivering

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Farmers taking advantage of the summer growing season will be in Martinsburg Friday evening for the farmers market, and some others might benefit thanks to a partnership with Berkeley County Meals on Wheels.

“If you would like to participate in Meals on Wheels as well as pick up burgers for your grill or some corn or tomatoes, you can also pick up fresh produce and they have frozen meats as well and you can donate them to Meals on Wheels,” said Amanda Tomlin, manager of the Martinsburg farmers market.

To help out Berkeley County Meals on Wheels even more, you can also donate canned goods at the farmer’s market.

“The folks we deliver to truly rely on our service,” said Dianne Waldron, director of Berkeley County Meals on Wheels. “Sometimes we’re the only person they see that day and sometimes it’s the only hot meal they get in a day.”

Since the Friday evening market is in the heart of Martinsburg’s downtown — on the square at the corner of King and Queen Streets — downtown Martinsburg merchants have arranged for some musical fun too.

“The farmers market is in partnership with Main Street Martinsburg, so the Fridays at 5 concerts are happening at the same time,” said Tomlin.

Community support for Meals on Wheels at the farmers’ market is greatly appreciated.

“We hope to continue this partnership with the farmers market this year and into next year and beyond,” Waldron said.

The market-goers not only help with an important need in Berkeley County, but it’s also fun for the whole family.

“So, come on out, enjoy our vendors, some music and donate to Meals on Wheels,” said Tomlin.

If you can’t make it to the farmers market this Friday night, it’s here every Friday night until the first of October. Berkeley County Meals on Wheels is also always looking for volunteer support.