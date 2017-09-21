Martinsburg couple wanted for child abuse arrested in Baltimore

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — U.S. Marshals said they’ve arrested a couple who are accused of child abuse in Martinsburg.
They said 19-year-old Taishon Johnson and 20-year-old Nisha Hanvey were arrested in Baltimore on Tuesday.
Johnson and Hanvey were wanted on charges related to serious injuries to a 17-month old child last year after police officers were called to an address on East Liberty Street.
Both Johnson and Hanvey face child abuse charges.
