Martinsburg couple wanted for child abuse arrested in Baltimore

West Virginia

Taishon Johnson, 19, and Nisha Hanvey, 19, were arrested Tuesday

by: Michella Drapac

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — U.S. Marshals said they’ve arrested a couple who are accused of child abuse in Martinsburg.

They said 19-year-old Taishon Johnson and 20-year-old Nisha Hanvey were arrested in Baltimore on Tuesday.
 
Johnson and Hanvey were wanted on charges related to serious injuries to a 17-month old child last year after police officers were called to an address on East Liberty Street.

Both Johnson and Hanvey face child abuse charges.

