Martinsburg councilman to head state Municipal League

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Martinsburg City Councilman has been chosen to serve as the president of the West Virginia Municipal League.

The league serves as the voice for cities, villages and towns at the state legislature in Charleston. Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Knowles says he will use the post to showcase some of the positive developments for Martinsburg, with its first woman mayor and a newly-elected council. He is proud of the potential the eastern panhandle city has to revitalize.

“I’m going to be on the front line advocating for cities, towns and villages,” says Knowles “so that when Martinsburg is talked about we going to be standing there in front of the legislature.”

Other officers of the league serving with Knowles are from Barboursville, Parkersburg and Winfield — all from the more central regions of the state.