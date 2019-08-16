Martinsburg Council approves resolution asking the state of WV to fully fund the MARC train

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– On Thursday, the Martinsburg Council approved a resolution encouraging the state of West Virginia to fully fund the MARC transportation service.
The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration asked the West Virginia legislature for just over $3 million. The state of West Virginia provided over $ 1 million. And as a result, MDOT MTA has proposed to cut some of the trains that go into the Eastern Panhandle. Roughly 250 people ride the Marc trains.
