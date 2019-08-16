Martinsburg Council approves resolution asking the state of WV to fully fund the MARC train

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– On Thursday, the Martinsburg Council approved a resolution encouraging the state of West Virginia to fully fund the MARC transportation service.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration asked the West Virginia legislature for just over $3 million. The state of West Virginia provided over $ 1 million. And as a result, MDOT MTA has proposed to cut some of the trains that go into the Eastern Panhandle. Roughly 250 people ride the Marc trains.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories