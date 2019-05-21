Martinsburg City Police take on WV State Police in charity basketball game

Officers with the Martinsburg Police Department squared off against troopers with the West Virginia State Police in a charity basketball game, a battle of the badges.

“But the most important thing is that we got city police and our state troopers with the community and kids all working together, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Chief Maury Richards of the Martinsburg City Police.

The night kicked off with a game between the two law enforcement agencies along with students of Martinsburg South Middle School, leading up to the main event of state troopers versus city officers.

“We had a pick-up game maybe about a month or so ago, and state police came out on top so now we’re — Martinsburg City Police — maybe we can even the score,” said Richards.

And while all the proceeds will go towards the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, both state troopers and city officers say this event a great way to connect with the community.

“And show that the — here in Martinsburg and Berkeley County and West Virginia, the police are with the community,” said Richards.

State police won 39 to 36, and the event raised $853.

