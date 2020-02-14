Martinsburg city planners hope to bring order from chaos at Foxcroft commercial area

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — With Martinsburg experiencing such rapid growth, the city is tackling unrestrained zoning in the Foxcroft commercial area. But city planners are hoping to make the shopping megaplex accessible to all.

For decades the stretch of commercial development off Interstate 81 has seen no bounds. Chain stores tied to national companies, out-of-state buy out-parcels from the now-abandoned Martinsburg Mall with no coordination, no coherent plan for the overly congested “wild kingdom.”

But city hall is taking the lead with a long-term vision, a strategy to make Foxcroft less unwieldy.

Shane Farthing is Martinsburg’s city planner and says his goal is for the Foxcroft area to be accessible to Martinsburg residents from every neighborhood. “We want people from everywhere in the city to get to those businesses if they need to,” Farthing explains.

Some well-respected business and community leaders see Farthing’s fix in a broader context for the Martinsburg area.

“We want to be a place not just where folks live but a destination where they want to come visit,” says Margie Bartles, a broker for the Long & Foster real estate office on Foxcroft Avenue. She has high praise for the city’s vision and wants to help Martinsburg address the congestion problem in the commercial area.