Martinsburg City Hall to waive parking tickets for early voters

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — Early voting started in West Virginia on Wednesday, and Berkeley County residents already saw lines wrapping around the block of the County Council building. After people received parking tickets while waiting in line to vote, the city of Martinsburg is offering a solution.

The City of Martinsburg says they will waive your parking ticket if you were parked near the Dunn Building and were in line to vote. In a press release, the city thanked residents for voting and stated the high voter turnout lead to this decision to waive the tickets.

Free parking is also available in the parking lot of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department located at 510 South Raleigh Street. However, cars cannot have any signs or promotions for a specific candidate or party.

If you do receive a parking ticket around the Dunn Building because your meter expired while in line, please call Martinsburg City Hall at 304-264-2131 and dial extension 253.