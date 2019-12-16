Martinsburg City Council losing patience with 7-Eleven store

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) – Over the past four years, Martinsburg police have fielded thousands of calls about public safety concerns at the 7-Eleven store at Winchester Avenue and King Street.

Last week, Martinsburg City Council said it has had enough and wants 7-Eleven’s corporate parent to get a grip on the troubled location.

Even with assurances of more vigilant oversight, the council wants no more commotion there. Ward 2 councilman Kevin Knowles says that because half the store’s sales is alcohol, a crackdown on those transactions might help. He has asked the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Commission to exercise tighter control on regulations governing the establishment.

“It’s not the best face of the city for motorists who exit at Interstate 81 and are headed to the heart of downtown,” says Knowles. “For many it’s the first sign of activity they spot in Martinsburg.”

In a perhaps prophetic sign of how the site might improve the reputation of the intersection, a car plowed into the store since last week’s council meeting, shattering the glass frontage. A solid wooden board greets those approaching the front door.