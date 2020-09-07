Martinsburg breast cancer survivor helps women across the globe with their recovery

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — A Martinsburg woman is leading a generous hand to her sisters across the globe who are recovering from cancer surgery.

Bonnie Bell helps women here — and in underdeveloped countries – get the silicone prosthetic reconstruction they need after being treated for breast cancer. Bell has survived cancer herself several times. This Friday evening she will host an online “unity is power” forum to raise awareness for the need to help cancer survivors. It is rewarding, she says, to lead others on the road to recovery from cancer surgery.

“The reward is just to watch these women,” says Bell, “because I understand what it’s like to be balanced and what it’s like to look like a woman again.”

And Bell is also a driving force behind the “Souls to the Polls” project, supporting candidates for public office who favor policies that help cancer survivors get affordable access to the health care they need.