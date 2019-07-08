Martinsburg awarded grant funding to address flood zones

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The city of Martinsburg was awarded $30,000 worth of grant funding.

The grant award comes from the Chesapeake Bay Green Streets, Green Jobs, Green Towns (G3) Grant Program funded by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Region III (EPA), Chesapeake Bay Trust, and the City of Baltimore Office of Sustainability. The funding is design to aid in improving infrastructure projects.

According to Martinsburg’s stormwater coordinator, Jared Tomlin, the funding the city received will begin as a conceptual effort to learn what problems should take priority. Tomlin noted that the grant will be used to help flood zones in the area.

“The money is being spent in different phases of construction development of projects, mitigate some flood issues in a way that’s not just piping the water downstream,” Tomlin said.

According to the Chesapeaker Bay Trust, the goal of this grant program is to help communities develop plans that reduce stormwater runoff, increase the number and green spaces in urban areas, enhance the health of local streams and the Chesapeake Bay.