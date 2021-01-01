Martinsburg artist discovers “dove of eternity” in home ZIP code

Artist David Heatwole discovered that his ZIP code had the shape of a dove while moving out of Martinsburg. Image courtesy of David Heatwole.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Artist David Heatwole’s goodbye artwork to Martinsburg turned into a discovery. A search on Zillow uncovered something he called “unique” and “surrealistic.”

“We discovered that just by weird chance or coincidence… I was researching on Zillow other properties like my house so I could get a good price so I would know what to charge for a house when we put it on the market, and here was my ZIP code shaped like a dove,” he said.

A screengrab of the “dove of eternity” that Heatwole discovered on Zillow. Image courtesy of David Heatwole.

The shape of his home ZIP code is shaped like a dove, a theme that had been present in his previous artwork. Heatwole originally focused on large-scale aerial creations; he had made several installations in the past in Virginia and Maryland before going on a 17-year hiatus when he focused on murals and paintings after moving to Martinsburg.

One of Heatwole’s previous aerial creations. Image courtesy of David Heatwole.

One of Heatwole’s art pieces, featuring the theme of a dove. Image courtesy of David Heatwole.

Heatwole had been working towards putting “art back in Martinsburg” during his time there.

“Think big, think huge, put art in Martinsburg, that means call artists from all around the world to come work in Martinsburg,” Heatwole said.

Heatwole said he hopes that this “dove of eternity” will help shine a bright light on Martinsburg going forward.

“Even though Martinsburg has a bad rap for a lot of things, there’s something about Martinsburg that’s magical, and I kind of feel like this is… if anything, Martinsburg can say they have this dove,” he said. “I don’t know what it means, but there’s something about it.