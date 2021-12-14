Martinsburg airport cuts ribbon on innovative green energy infrastructure

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — You can start to forget all about the smell of jet fumes at the Martinsburg airport. The flying experience in and out of Martinsburg is about to “go green.”

It’s called the mid-Atlantic electrification partnership. That’s a fancy way of saying the airport in the fastest-growing region of West Virginia is embracing green energy technology with an electric vehicle infrastructure that will service its aviation facilities, and federal and state vehicle fleets in the region as well.

“With this charging station and others like it we’ll be able to charge a fleet of vehicles, be as environmentally friendly as we can be, and be able to provide easy convenient charging stations to the general public as well,” said Nic Diehl, West Virginia Eastern Airport Authority executive director.

Jim Klein chairs the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport Authority board and says this is all about embracing the future.

“Nic’s willing to identify opportunities to bring innovative ways, to bring commerce and build the tax base in Berkeley County,” Klein said.

It will go a long way to branding the eastern region as innovative.



“Anytime you have the opportunity to be on the cutting edge of new technology it helps,” Klein said.

He believes it can help attract new industries with an eye to the future.

Diehl said that “this grant is through the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership. The West Virginia Department of Energy is actually partnering with the State of Virginia to be able to access this grant for this entire region.”

This will help support vehicle fleets accessible to Martinsburg’s airport.

“We’re pleased to have our staff and visitors driving on sunshine,” Diehl said.

Martinsburg’s airport is now the state’s second busiest, just behind Morgantown with more air traffic than that of the Mountain State’s capital, Charleston.