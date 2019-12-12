Martin’s donates 100 hams to Jefferson County Community Ministries

Thursday morning, workers from the Charles Town Martin's store helped deliver the hams.

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Martin’s grocery store donated 100 hams to Jefferson County Community Ministries (JCCM) Thursday morning.

JCCM, located in Charles Town, was a former J.C. Penney and offers services to help people get back on their feet, including a food pantry, counseling, and a clothing closet.

Jefferson County Community Ministries is currently ran with the help of over 200 volunteers, according to Assistant Director, John Cloyd.

Sharon Buchan received a ham and says she’s incredibly grateful. “Especially a ham because I wanted one for Thanksgiving and I didn’t get it. I feel happy and blessed.”

Officials from Martin’s say they will donate 1,000 hams across the region this week as one way of giving back this time of year.