Mars comes to Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The universe beyond Earth may be intimidating to kids. However, West Virginia’s Science Public Outreach Team is here to help.

West Virginia’s S.P.O.T team hosted their Mars presentation Wednesday morning in Martinsburg. the team wanted to simplify scientific terms so kids of all ages and reading comprehensions could understand. And, hopefully inspire some to become some of the first explorers on Mars.

“I think it’s important to know about to encourage kids to get involved in STEM fields and also learn about all the cool things happening in their state,” said WV S.P.O.T Ambassador Lulu Agazie. “Usually when you hear stuff like that it sounds like it’s really far away and really kind of unreachable but it is very reachable for young children and the community.”

The NASA facility in Fairmont was recently renamed the Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation facility in honor of the West Virginian Native who helped calculate how to put men on the moon 50 years ago.