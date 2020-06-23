Maple Syrup production increases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture announced maple syrup production in the Mountain State was up in 2020. In fact the amount of syrup rose by 2,000 gallons to 16,000 gallons this year. The yield per tap was 0.213 gallons, which is up from 0.175 gallons in 2019.

“Even though our producers faced less than ideal conditions, we still saw an upward trend for the maple industry. A lot of this is due to the advances in technology and the maturity of West Virginia’s production,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “I am proud of how far we have come in recent years.”

The maple syrup season lasted 34 days on average. The first date of recorded sap collection was on Jan 12 and the last recorded collection was on April 1.