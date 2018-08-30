Manchin speaks with family who suffers from a pre-existing condition Video

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. - Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) visited Martinsburg on August 29 and spoke to a family that suffers from Type 1 diabetes.

"I do not think it is right my diseases and other peoples who have diabetes or any other disease for that matter have to fight to take care of themselves," said Noelle Ward, who lives with Type 1 diabetes

Noelle was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at eight-months-old. Type 1 diabetes is a pre-existing condition.

"There are six of in our family," said Noelle's father, Matt Ward. "I have four boys, one girl, myself, who have diabetes. I am telling you if we have not have access to health insurance that would protect people, families that would have to deal with pre-existing condition, it is truly a matter of life and death.

The Ward family is worried after they heard there might be changes to their health insurance.

The Attorney General for West Virginia, Patrick Morrisey (R), has joined other Attorney Generals' around the country who are pursuing a lawsuit that could allow insurance companies to deny coverage to people with preexisting conditions.

Manchin spoke to the Ward family as he visited the Berkeley County Day Report Center. Noelle has spoke to the law makers about her life with diabetes.

"Health care is too expensive for the average person," said Manchin. "Prescription drugs are out of site and no one is doing anything to reel them in. We are going to be fighting all of this."

Manchin has put forward legislation, but he said it is still stilling on U.S Senator Mitch McConnell desk.

"We are counting on our federal government to protect people like Noelle, Gabe, and myself," said Matt.

Manchin said that if the lawsuit would go move forward, he would repeal it at any chance he gets.