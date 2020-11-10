Man wanted in Virginia murder investigation arrested in WV

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for murder in Virginia has been arrested in West Virginia.

According to the United State Marshals Service (USMS) for the Southern District of West Virginia (S/WV), Zane Christian, of Christiansburg, VA, was arrested by a task force consisting of the USMS, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ravenswood Police Department.

The USMS says a man in Salem, Virginia was allegedly murdered Monday, Nov. 9, and Christan was the primary suspect in the investigation. They say he fled the Salem area the same day and allegedly carjacked a vehicle in Blacksburg, VA.

The USMS S/WV says they received information Christian was staying at an apartment in Ravenswood, West Virginia. Law enforcement entered the unit and took Christian into custody.

The investigation began when the Salem Police Department in Virginia responded to a shooting at the Lakeside Plaza shopping center Monday afternoon. Police said dispatch first received a call at 1:55 p.m. that a man had been shot in the shopping center’s parking lot.

Police say dispatch received a call at 1:55 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, that a man has been shot in the Lakeside Plaza parking lot.

The Salem Police Department said, as of Monday, Christian had been charged by Salem Police with Malicious Wounding, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and three counts of Child Neglect.