PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Belington man has been arrested and charged after he threatened to “blow his head off” in front of a young child.

On March 30, officers with the Philippi Police Department responded to a call of a domestic incident involving weapons at the Mountaineer Mart in Philippi, according to a criminal complaint.

Russell Farris

When officers arrived, they spoke with Russell Farris, 37, of Belington, who said that he was in a fight with a woman at the convenience store and that the two had separated prior to officers’ arrival, officers said.

Officers learned that the woman had “attempted to stab” Farris, while an 8-year-old child was present in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

While reviewing footage from the incident, officers observed Farris “push the door closed” on the woman “as if he was trying to crush her” before the woman gets into the vehicle in an attempt to drive away, officers said.

At that point, Farris jumped into the open door of the driver’s side and then “is seen getting into the center console of the truck” to grab “what appears to be a revolver,” according to the complaint.

The woman and Farris then fought over the revolver which “could have easily discharged” while the child was in the vehicle. However, Farris and the woman dropped the revolver during the altercation, officers said.

Shortly after, Farris “secured the revolver and placed it in his mouth” and “threatened to ‘blow his head off’,” while in view of the 8-year-old child, according to the complaint.

Farris has been charged with gross child neglect.