MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A man that took part in a riot in a West Virginia prison faced a judge Friday and has been found guilty. 29-year-old Lateef McGann faces up to five years in prison to run consecutively with current terms and up to $1,600 dollars in fines. He faces multiple charges including conspiracy to commit a riot. According to court documents in 2018 McGann broke a sprinkler head creating an overflow of water, he then secured multiple doors to keep staff and guards from getting to him. McGann is being held at the eastern regional jail and will be sentenced at the end of January.
Man involved in West Virginia prison riot found guilty
