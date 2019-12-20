Man involved in West Virginia prison riot found guilty

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) -- Illona Roman has witnessed many heartbreaking stories throughout the past 10 years while working in adoption and foster care.

"One in particular story I like to tell is of a single father who had just lost his wife to cancer about six months prior found out he was terminally ill. So he walked into our office and said can you help me find a family for my kids before I pass," said Roman, giving an example of adoption; however, foster care is when kids are removed from their biological parents due to abuse or neglect. "And the goal then, initially, is to be reunified with their biological families."