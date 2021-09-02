Man found guilty in Martinsburg shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — After a three-day trial, a jury has found a Martinsburg man guilty for his role in a shooting that happened in May 2020.

Darius Porter, 27, was found guilty of one count of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy to commit attempted murder, 20 counts of wanton endangerment and one count of conspiracy to commit wanton endangerment.

Porter was involved in the shooting that ended with a 27-yer-old woman shot on Diesel Avenue. His brother has also been charged for his role in this crime.

Sentencing for Porter is scheduled for November 2021.

