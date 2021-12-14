Man found dead in Roman Baths of Berkeley Springs State Park

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — At around 5:23 p.m. on Dec. 13, Morgan County Deputies received notification of a dead individual discovered in the Roman Baths of Berkeley Springs State Park.

Deputies Hedrick and Diehl along with Morgan County EMS were notified by staff that a guest went over their permitted time in the baths. While checking on the patron, they discovered that the 71-year-old man was unresponsive and contacted EMS.

EMS transported him to War Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The deceased is being sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Police tried to notify the next of kin but were unsuccessful.

Police are continuing to investigate this death.