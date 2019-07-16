Man flown to hospital after falling from utility truck as it flipped over

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — A man was flown to the hospital for his injuries after falling from the top of a utility truck as it flipped over.

Fire and EMS said they responded to the incident on the 1200 block of Steamboat Run Road Monday afternoon.

The operator of the vehicle was working on lines when the truck overturned and sent him about 40 feet down to the ground.

It has not yet been released what utility he was working for.

Officials had to cut down a path to rescue the man.

“Great cooperation between law enforcement, fire and EMS to get to the gentleman quickly, get him stabilized and get him out of the dangerous area as lines were still down. The lines we believe were dead but it still poses a potential hazard for those working around it great cooperation all around to get that guy to advanced treatment for his injuries,” said Sgt. Robert Sell with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the man was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, but officials report his injuries are non-life threatening.