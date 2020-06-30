Man faces several drug charges in Wayne County

West Virginia

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges after a brief chase in Wayne County.

The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol tried to stop a drug suspect in Fort Gay, when the suspect took off on a dirt bike. 

According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, after a short pursuit, the suspect lost control and crashed in the Mill Creek area. 

The suspect, Randy Frisby, then ran off, but was quickly apprehended. While running, deputies say Frisby threw a back pack that was later recovered.

The back pack contained a distribution quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, US Currency, packaging materials, cutting agent, Marijuana, and a hand gun. 

Frisby is charged with Fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, (2) Counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Pseudoephedrine Altered. 

Frisby is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

