Man drowns in Potomac River

HARDY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Authorities confirmed a drowning in the Potomac River in Hardy County, West Virginia Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a call just before 1 p.m. The Hardy County Sheriff’s Office, Moorefield Volunteer Fire Department, Fraley Ambulance Service and the Department of Natural Resources later arrived on scene.

The location of the drowning was described as, “about a mile and a half downstream from the 220 North bridge,” by the Hardy County Dispatch Office.

Authorities confirmed that the man, who was believed to be in his fifties, died at the scene. The medical examiner was en route to the area around 2:45 Friday afternoon. Hardy County officials were not able to confirm the man’s name or city of residence as of 4 p.m. Friday.