Man drowns in Potomac River

West Virginia

Authorities confirmed that the man, who was believed to be in his fifties, died at the scene.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARDY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Authorities confirmed a drowning in the Potomac River in Hardy County, West Virginia Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a call just before 1 p.m. The Hardy County Sheriff’s Office, Moorefield Volunteer Fire Department, Fraley Ambulance Service and the Department of Natural Resources later arrived on scene.

The location of the drowning was described as, “about a mile and a half downstream from the 220 North bridge,” by the Hardy County Dispatch Office.

Authorities confirmed that the man, who was believed to be in his fifties, died at the scene. The medical examiner was en route to the area around 2:45 Friday afternoon. Hardy County officials were not able to confirm the man’s name or city of residence as of 4 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.