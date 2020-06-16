Man dies from ATV crash in Berkeley Springs

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — A 60-year-old man was found dead at the scene after a fatal ATV accident at Spook Hollow Lane in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
According to Morgan County Sheriff Department Deputy Dennis Jenkins, a call was received Tuesday morning around 11:24 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies said they found the victim already dead from the crash. Deputies say the ATV lost control in a rough terrain road in private property.
Sheriff K.C. Bohrer identified the victim as Ralph Douglas Barnes from Bloomery, W.Va.
The investigation has been concluded, the family has been notified, deputies told WDVM.
