Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Johnson County, KY

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man with warrants out for arrest is dead after an officer-involved shooting with Kentucky State Police.

The incident began when Kentucky State Police were notified at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after the Richland County, Ohio Sheriff’s office notified troopers to be on the lookout for a man driving a van with prior warrants for arrest.

The troopers spotted the man around 3 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Johnson County, KY. Troopers attempted to pull the man over to the side of the road, but he refused. A slow-speed pursuit soon followed.

The man drove into a yard, later barricading himself in the van for a period of time near Route 40 close to the Johnson-Martin County line. The man had been on the phone with Johnson County dispatchers and told them he had guns inside the van.

An unspecified time later, shots were fired by troopers at the van. The man died on the scene from gunshots. No officers were hurt. Troopers are unsure at this time what happened to lead up to fire shots at the van.

An investigation remains ongoing by Kentucky State Police.