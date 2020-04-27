Man dies after being trapped underneath a dump truck

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One man is dead and another injured after becoming trapped underneath a dump truck.
According to dispatchers, rescuers responded to the scene along the 7400 block of Sissonville Drive in Sissonville, WV at Jimmy Dunn Excavating, around 8:15 a.m. Monday morning.
We’re told one man was deceased when crews arrived, they managed to lift the truck off the other man. No word on the extent of the man’s injuries.
The accident looked to be an apparent maintenance accident, according to Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.
OSHA is currently investigating the accident.
Stay with WOWKTV.com for the latest.
- Support for mail-in voting rising amid pandemic, poll finds
- Tokyo Olympics: Questions, few answers in face of pandemic
- WV Gov. Justice to give COVID-19 briefing at approximately 10:30 a.m.
- Connect Charleston attempting to reach residents of city
- Coronavirus in WV: 10 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths confirmed