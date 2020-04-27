Live Now
WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 response update

Man dies after being trapped underneath a dump truck

West Virginia

by: Merrily McAuliffe and Mackenzie Koch

Posted: / Updated:

One man is dead after two individuals were pinned underneathn a dump truck in Kanawha County, WV. [Mackenzie Koch/WOWK]

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One man is dead and another injured after becoming trapped underneath a dump truck.

According to dispatchers, rescuers responded to the scene along the 7400 block of Sissonville Drive in Sissonville, WV at Jimmy Dunn Excavating, around 8:15 a.m. Monday morning.

We’re told one man was deceased when crews arrived, they managed to lift the truck off the other man. No word on the extent of the man’s injuries.

The accident looked to be an apparent maintenance accident, according to Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

OSHA is currently investigating the accident.

Stay with WOWKTV.com for the latest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Trending Stories