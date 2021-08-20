Man charged with grand larceny after stealing Morgan County Sheriff’s Department vehicle

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W. Va. (WDVM) — Two people have been arrested and are now facing multiple charges in Morgan County, West Virginia after fleeing from other charges in Frederick County, Virginia.

Officers from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department were originally called to Speilman Road in Berkeley Springs for a reported theft at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

After officers arrived they discovered Foster Miller Jr. and Victoria White were both wanted in Frederick County, Va. for felony drug charges.

After the two were arrested, Miller fled the scene in a police SUV.

Officers found the stolen police SUV near Eppinger Road approximately 20 minutes after it was stolen.

Police units responded from Hampshire and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Departments, (WV), Frederick County Sheriff’s Department (VA), Eastern Panhandle Violent Crime Task Force, Martinsburg City Police, Morgan County Deputy Reserves, and West Virginia State Police units from several area counties.

Around 5 hours later, a resident called the Sheriff’s Department with a possible sighting of Miller. Several citizens assisted law enforcement by responding to the area with ATVs and other resources.

At around 7 p.m., Miller was found back at the original scene of the arrest on Speilman Road and was charged as a fugitive and also with grand larceny of a police vehicle.

White has been charged as a fugitive from justice and is being held in the Eastern Regional Jail with no bond.