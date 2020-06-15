Man charged with firearm and drug-related offenses in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man accused of selling drugs in Harpers Ferry.

According to the sheriff’s office, 36-year-old Michael A. Carter is charged with: two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, PCP and reckless fleeing in a vehicle.

Jefferson County Emergency Communications sent deputies early Sunday evening to Chestnut Hill Rd “in reference to drug activity in progress,” the sheriff’s office said. According to deputies, they pursued Carter with their cars until his vehicle crashed into a sign at the Dollar General Store at 2491 Charles Town Road. Deputies said Carter then tried to flee on foot until he was caught nearby.

Two deputies searching Carter’s vehicle said they found 194g of Marijuana, 10.8g of Heroin, 183.6g of PCP, 57g of Crack Cocaine, and 1g of Cocaine; a Taurus Revolver loaded with [5] .410 shotgun shells; a Glock handgun with no markings or serial numbers nearly $500 in cash and three cellphones.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM