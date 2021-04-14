Man charged in Bunker Hill shooting

BUNKER HILL, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia State Police say a man was charged in connection with a shooting in Bunker Hill Tuesday afternoon.  

Police responded to a residence on Lombard Lane around 4 p.m. for a shooting incident. Police say Shilo Shamburg, 42, was armed with a handgun when he attempted to break up an altercation between a man and a woman., which reportedly led to an altercation between the men. Police say the firearm discharged, striking the man. 

The victim was airlifted to Inova Fairfax Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police say.  

Shamburg arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and malicious wounding 

