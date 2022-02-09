Man arrested for multiple sexual offenses against minors

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Joel Keck, 44, of Charles Town, was arrested today on outstanding felony warrants with multiple sex offenses involving minors.

Keck is being charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault (victim under 12 years of age), 1st Degree Sexual Abuse (victim under 12 years of age), and Distribution or Exhibition of Sexually Explicit Material Involving Minors.

The U. S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force found that Keck visited the Development Drive area of Inwood, West Virginia. Mountain State Fugitive Task Force members saw Keck driving his car on Development Drive, and a traffic stop was started. Keck made a brief attempt to escape the police but quickly realized he was being followed and surrendered to officers.

“The charges against the fugitive, in this case, are very disturbing. I am thankful for the work of

our Task Force members in locating and apprehending this individual in a safe and effective

manner” said Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore.

Keck is currently being held at the Eastern Regional Jail.