Man arrested for attempting to bring narcotics into court

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Charles Town man was arrested for allegedly attempting to bring narcotics into the Berkeley County Judicial Center last week.

Kenneth Hess, 30, was arraigned Tuesday on misdemeanor charges after law enforcement discovered a brown powdery substance and several suboxone strips in his wallet.

According to court records, Hess claimed the items in his wallet must have been from a previous drug user. Other items found included assorted clear plastic baggies with suspected CDS residue. Hess remains incarcerated at the Eastern Regional Jail.