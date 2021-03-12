Man arrested after breaking into multiple Martinsburg businesses

Last night, Martinsburg Police arrested a man for breaking into multiple businesses on the Williamsport Pike. Photo credit: Sasha Lerner

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Last night, Martinsburg Police arrested a man for breaking into multiple businesses on the Williamsport Pike.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Martinsburg Police responded to the UPS store for a burglar alarm. Around the same time, the business owners alerted police of a man trying to break into their shed.

Police cars surrounding Paradise Pawn Shop on March 11th, 2020. Video credit: Sasha Lerner

Upon arrival, officers found that a front window of Paradise Pawn Shop was broken. Officers surrounded the business and officers heard noises coming from inside of the building. According to officers, the door handle began to move but stopped.

After officers entered Paradise Pawn Shop, they located Lonnie Breeden who was trying to hide inside of the business.

An on-scene investigation was conducted with the aid of the business owners who were notified of the incident. Camera footage showed Breeden breaking into a trailer owned by Going Postal before breaking a front window of Paradise Pawn Shop and crawling inside.

Officers also found display drawers had been opened and rummaged through in Paradise Pawn. The store had also sustained a substantial amount of damage when Breeden tried to hide from authorities. He went as far as to try climbing into the ceiling tiles to avoid officers.

Breeden has been taken into custody and charged with 2 counts of breaking and entering. Officers believe that more charges will be brought forth after damages to the business’ are further assessed.