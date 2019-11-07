Man accused of stabbing dog trial continued for medical reasons

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– The Hedgesville man accused of stabbing a dog multiple times with a knife had his trial continued due to medical reasons.

42-year-old Charles Plaine is charged with three felony counts of animal cruelty after officers responded to a domestic dispute call back in January and found a dog with multiple slashes and gashes across its face and body.

According to court records, Plaine says he has no idea how the dog was injured, but the dog’s owner provided a recording of Plaine threatening to kill the dog. Plaine pled not guilty to all charges and he is rescheduled to appear in court in January.

