Man accused of robbing Rocs store says, he was “screwed” out of workers compensation

James Baker, 47, of Fairplay, Maryland is being held on $200,000.

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Washington County man accused of robbing a Rocs convenience store in Falling Waters tells the police, he was “screwed” out of workers compensation and needed the money.



James Baker, 47, of Fairplay, Maryland was arrested for allegedly robbing the Marlowe Roc’s store located on 8812 Williamsport Pike.

According to West Virginia State Police, Baker was seen through surveillance video on June 12 shortly before 7 p.m. walking up to the register at the Rocs store and showed a firearm, demanding money from the employee.

Police say he ran away with $200, a drink and two cartons of cigarettes.

Baker was eventually arrested at a traffic stop and is currently being held at Eastern Regional Jail.